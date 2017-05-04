Court issues arrest warrants against Secy drug control board

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A drug court in Quetta, issued non-bailable arrest warrant against Drug Quality Control Board Secretary Dr Imdadullah Baloch on Wednesday as he failed to appear before the court in fake and counterfeit drugs related cases despite repeated notices.

Drug Court Chairman Abdul Majeed Nasar and members Gul Alam Khan and Arsala Khan issued the arrest warrants.

The court also directed police to arrest the secretary and produce the accused before the court. The drug court also ordered to seal a medicine company in Hyderabad, Sindh, as the products of the company were found substandard and were being sold in Quetta.

The court also directed to dispatch a letter to the concerned quarters in Islamabad about the judgement. In Balochistan, the health department in collaboration with district administrations has launched a crackdown against the elements selling fake and counterfeit drugs in Quetta and other parts of the province.

The drug court also issued arrest warrants for six people, owning pharmaceutical companies in Quetta. The court directed the police to arrest the owners of the companies and produce them before the court.