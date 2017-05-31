Court extends Azam Tariq murder suspect’s judicial remand for 14 days

City Reporter

Rawalpindi

The anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday extended the judicial remand of prime suspect in former MNA Maulana Azam Tariq murder case for another 14 days.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge Kausar Abbas Zaidi resumed hearing of the case.

During the proceedings, Sibtain Kazmi, prime suspect in former MNA Maulana Azam Tariq murder case was produced in the court amid tight security.

The court extended his judicial remand for another 14 days.

Sibtain Kazmi was trying to go to London via Doha when he was arrested from the Benazir International Airport.