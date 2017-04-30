Court awards multiple sentences

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A court of law on Saturday awarded multiple death sentence, life imprisonment and fine to four murderers for shooting to death 5 persons in two separate incidents.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Nadeem Ansari awarded death sentence on five counts, life imprisonment on two counts and 13 years rigorous imprisonment to a murderer, Shamas Pervez alias Sheru.

The judge has also ordered the convict to collectively pay Rs 200000 as fine and Rs 400000 as compensation. The two other convicts, Zafar and Amjad Ali, were also awarded death sentence, life imprisonment on two counts and 13 years rigorous imprisonment each by the worthy judge and further ordered to pay collectively Rs 200000 as fine and Rs 200000 as compensation each.

The judge has awarded life imprisonment on four counts and 13 years rigorous imprisonment to Arshad, the fourth convict. In case of not paying any of the fine or compensation money the convicts would be imprisoned for six months each.