Court asks Shireen Mazari’s counsel to establish Khwaja Asif did a crime

Zubair Qureshi

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday asked counsel for PTI MNA Dr Shireen Mazari to establish that PML-N Minister Khwaja Asif did a criminal act by passing sexist remarks against her.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani is hearing the case of Dr Shireen Mazari. The court sought her counsel Barrister Shoaib Razzaq’s guidance whether the remarks fell in ‘criminal’ category or something else. However the court unequivocally made it clear that Islam and morality and law of the land as well teach and ex-pect from us to respect women. Being a Member of Parliament makes her even more respectable, remarked Justice Siddiqui. The court also sought the counsel’s opinion on the fact when Speaker of the National Assembly expunges certain remarks what is the legal status and recourse left to the complainant.

The court also took notice of the non-appearance of the minister and adjourned hearing until Feb 14, 2017. In the last hearing on Dec 19, 2016 the court had dismissed a reconciliation offer by the Defence Minister to PTI MNA Dr Shireen Mazari and directed his counsel to argue on merit on the next date of hearing. The division bench had remarked the offer time has lapsed after the defence minister did not ap-pear before the bench comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddqui and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani. Earlier, Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC had dismissed the petition which was later challenged by the petitioner (Dr Shireen Mazari) in the division bench.