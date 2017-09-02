Court allows Shah’s plea for video conferencing

New Delhi

A Delhi court has allowed a plea of Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Shah seeking his production before it through video conference, apprehending threat to life.

Additional Sessions Judge Sidharth Sharma extended the judicial custody of Shah and his co-accused Mohammad Aslam Wani till September 13, their advocate M S Khan said.

Shah was earlier denied bail by the court on August 22 after the Enforcement Directorate’s advocate Naveen Kumar Matta said the agency was probing whether he had received money from “enemy countries” like Pakistan to promote terrorism in India.

Shah was arrested last month by the ED, a day after several Hurriyat leaders were taken into custody of the National Investigating Agency (NIA) in a case of alleged militancy funding in the valley to fuel unrest.—RK