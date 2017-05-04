Court adjourns hearing in FIA’s appeal against acquittal of Axact officials

Staff Reporter

In the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s appeal against acquittal of Axact officials from the trial court, Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought complete record of the case.

Legal counsel for FIA told the court that they have applied for the certified copies of the record at which Justice Athar Minallah of the IHC adjourned the hearing for three weeks.

FIA through its Deputy Director Cyber Crime Circle in February this year had filed an appeal against acquittal of 27 officials of the Axact Company. The petitioner FIA has nominated Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Axact Shoaib Sheikh, his wife Ayesha Shoaib and 25 others as respondents.

FIA in its appeal under section 417 Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) against the additional session judge Islamabad Pervaizul Qadir Memon’s judgment through which all the 27 persons were acquitted maintained that the judgment was a result of misreading.

An FIR was lodged against all the respondents on June 7, 2015 under sections 419, 420, 468, 471, 473, 109/34 and section 4 of anti money laundering Act 2010. The FIA counsel said that an enquiry dated May 19, 2015 was registered against the respondent M/s Axact Ltd Islamabad region for preparing and selling degrees of fake online educational institutions with fake accreditation bodies, enticing innocent people through impersonation as student councilors within Pakistan and abroad.

Consequently a raid was conducted on Axact’s DHA office. According to the petitioner, during on-the-spot interview regional head Col (R) Jameel Ahmad, Lt Col (R) M Younis and other officials of M/S Axact could not provide plausible justification regarding their online fast track prior learning assessment (PLA) education operation.