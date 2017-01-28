Coursera announces partnership with Pakistan

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

A leading technology company Coursera has launched Coursera for Governments and Non Profit organizations- a unique effort to close current and emerging skills gaps- in the global workforce. Its initial partners include Pakistan, Egypt, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Singapore and the United States.

Through the partnership, Coursera aims to help Pakistan and seven other countries “prepare their communities for the jobs of the future” by providing affordable access to curated learning programmes and certificates that are aligned to the skill development needs of the communities

In Pakistan, Overseas Technologies and Coursera have partnered with various public institutions, including the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, to train 3,000 young adults across Pakistan. Participants will take online courses in computer science, data analytics, career success and language learning, and receive wraparound services from 13+ physical learning centers.

“The skills gap can no longer be ignored as major force driving world events,” said Rick Levin, CEO of Coursera. “Millions of people lack the skills needed for new and better jobs, and increasing automation will only widen the gap.

Governments and nonprofits focused on workforce development are eager to work with us and our university partners to deliver skills education to populations at unprecedented scale.”