Couple found murdered

City Reporter

A couple was found murdered in their house at Shadbagh area here on Monday. Police said that Muhammad Sharif (70) and his wife Naseem Bano 60 were found lying on a blood soaked bed at their room. On information, police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. There were marks of rod and bricks on their bodies. The bodies have been shifted to city morgue for autopsy. It was reported that Sharif had contracted second marriage with Naseem about ten years ago. Police suspected that couple might had been murdered over property dispute. Police are looking into the matter.