Couple found dead, 5 killed in road accident

Sheikhupura

Five persons were killed in a road accident at Lahore-Sheikhupura Interchange motorway during the wee hours of Friday. According to preliminary information given by local police, a family was travelling towards Lahore when their car collided with a trailer, leaving four persons dead on the spot whereas another injured person died later. The injured and dead were shifted to a nearby hospital. The dead were yet to be identified. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, it is reported from Faisalabad that a couple was found dead in their house here in the area of Lundianwala police station. A police spokesman said here on Friday that 50-year-old Abdul Lateef and his 48-year-old wife Akbari Bibi, residing in chak 654/5-GB, were found dead in their house. The neighbours after sensing putrefying smell informed the area police which took the bodies into custody. Police said the couple was brutally killed with a sharp-edged weapon about two days back.—INP