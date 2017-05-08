Couple dead as motorcycle falls into gorge

Muzaffarabad

Two including husband and wife died when a motorcycle after hit by excavator fell into a ravine here on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a couple riding motorcycle was heading to the picnic point Pir Chinasi in district Muzaffarabad of Azad Jammu and Kashmir when an excavator working on road repair project in Upper Khala area mistakenly hit the bike resultantly in feel into a deep ravine.

The motorcycle rider couple died on the spot in the accident. The bodies were retrieved and shifted to hospital.—INP