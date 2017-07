Staff Reporter

Badin

A couple including Ms Ganga 18 and her spouse Prem Chand, 20, resident of village Qadir Bux Talpur near Matli Town Badin committed suicide on Friday. Talking with media, Somji, father of deceased Prem Chand, apprised media that after having dinner they went to their room and after their late getting up, they knocked their door after no response they broke the door and found them dead. Somji told the media that his son, Prem Chand was married six-month ago.