Coup was a conspiracy against Turkish people

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Law & Parliamentary Affairs Rana Sanaullah Khan has said that the coup in Turkey was a conspiracy against progress and prosperity of Turkish people. He was addressing a ceremony to commemorate the first anniversary of the coup attempt of July 15, 2016 in Turkey, held here at Shaheen Complex on Saturday. The minister said that it was impossible to find appropriate words to describe the brutality that the miscreants displayed that night.

He said that it was the people of Turkey from all backgrounds and political views who presented a historic example of solidarity and reclaimed their democratic rights. He said that it is the prime responsibility of any state to take necessary measures to confront the threats against its state and the people, so what the Turkish government did at that time. Earlier, Consul General of Republic of Turkey Serdar Deniz said that they are determined to fight anti-state elements with three things which are rule of law, morality and democracy.

He said that this is the only way to counter such enemies of democracy. Chairman Steering Committee Metro Train Orange Line Khawaja Ahmad Hassaan and Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Khawaja Suhmail were present on this occasion. Meanwhile, it is reported that Turkey marked its national holiday of “democracy and unity” on Saturday in bid to celebrate the anniversary of foiling the failed coup launched last July.

Turkey has embarked on the major purge in Turkey’s history, arresting 50,000 people and sacking over 100,000 more. Erdogan also shored up his position by winning a referendum on enhancing his powers earlier this year. In the recent wave of dismissals ordered just hours another 7,563 police, soldiers.—APP