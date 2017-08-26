Countrywide protest against US president

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Countrywide day of protest was observed against US President Trump’s threats on the call of Difa e Pakistan Council (DPC). Protests were staged in four provinces, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Thousands of people from all walks of life participated in these events.

In Lahore, Difa e Pakistan Caravan started from Choburji Chowk and reached American consulate via Qurtaba Chowk Mazang, Jail Road, Shadman, China Chowk, Governor House, Davis Road and Press Club. Thousands of people staged sit-in in front of American consulate and chanted against Donald Trump. They demanded Government of Pakistan to cut off diplomatic relations with America. Foreign Minister should cancel US visit. India Afghan transit trade routes should also be closed immediately.

Ulemas, Masaykh and religious scholars all over Pakistan while addressing at Friday Congregations observed ‘Condemnation Day’ on call of Pakistan Ulema Council. The clerics addressing the Friday sermons stated that US administration should stay away from playing havoc with Pakistan’s sovereignty and security. The clerics also resolved that people of Pakistan will not tolerate threatenings of US President Donald Trump and made it clear on US administration that Pakistan will not tolerate any aggression. Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi addressed with Friday Congregation at Jamia Masjid Al-Rasheed and lauded the statements of China, Saudi Arabia and Russia in support of Pakistan.

He underlined that policies of US administration in Afghanistan have been fanning confrontations irrespective of peace.