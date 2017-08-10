Country’s prosperity linked with Balochistan’s uplift: Mamnoon

Quetta

President Mamnoon Hussain on Wednesday said the future of Balochistan was bright as the country’s prosperity was linked with the province’s development and progress. Addressing at the 14th convocation of Balochistan University here, the president said effective steps had been taken for the uplift of Balochistan which had been facing sense of deprivation for last several decades.

He said a state-of-the-art deep sea port was being established in Balochistan besides initiation of several development projects under the umbrella of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said the projects in Balochistan including roads network would be completed within stipulated time so as to benefit its people with the fruits of progress. He said Balochistan was a human resource-rich area that produced many great personalities of calibre and intellect who made lasting imprints in the annals of history.

He said it was an interesting historical fact that the world was once again was looking towards Pakistan and the vital role of Balochistan along with other parts of the country. The president said Balochistan was at the verge of economic revolution and its youth was going to play a significant role that would make the country proud. To the graduating students, he said their glowing faces were reflective of the country’s bright future and expressed confidence that many of these educated youth would lead the national struggle for making the country stand out in the comity of nations.

He said he was confident of the capabilities of youth of Balochistan and believed in that they would fulfill their responsibilities effectively. He said great responsibility lied on Balochistan University and other educational institutes of the province to play positive role with the support of provincial government and other national institutions. He said the graduates had spent best years of their lives at their alma mater and felicitated them, their parents and teachers on this remarkable achievement. Mamnoon Hussain said the secret of success lies in consistent hard work and determination which helps one in achieving his or her goals.—APP