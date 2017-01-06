Country’s progress linked with youth capabilities

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Speedy progress and development of Pakistan is linked with the capabilities of the youth. The present government, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has initiated several steps for the betterment of the all segments of the society including Youth’. Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare said this while addressing a seminar.

The seminar was organized under special direction of Minister of State, Capital Administration & Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Ch, titled ‘The role of youth for rapid social development of Pakistan’ Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare chaired the seminar, while Ms. Seher Afsheen, Youth Activist, was the chief guest. Representatives of the Civil Society, NGOs, Students Intellectuals, Activist workers for Youth and other stakeholders attended the Seminar. In his presidential address Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare, said that Pakistan is one of those countries which population comprises upon a large number of youth. Many youngsters are Member of Parliament in Pakistan.

The national talent of Pakistani youth is acknowledged all over the world. They preformed their skills effectively in every field of life. The speedy progress and development of Pakistan is related with the capabilities of the youth of the country.

The present Government, under the leadership of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, has initiated several steps for the betterment of the all segments of the society including Youth and Million of students are enjoying the benefits of these steps. Youth can make Pakistan, a sound and prosperous state, with their spirit of progress and courage.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, NCSW said that Pakistan is full of resources and youth is the real assets of the country. They should abhor nepotism, dishonesty, letharginess and to act on the golden principles of honesty and meritocracy. Other prominent speakers, Faizan Hassan, Regional Director, Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme, Ms. Zunaira Noman and Ms. Seher Afsheen Youth Activists said that youth is playing a key role in the Pakistan movement. Today, the same spirit is required for the development of the country.

They should gain technical education so that Pakistan can get progress. By dint of hard work and keen effort, they can get success in every field.