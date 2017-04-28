Country’s progress depends on skilled human resources: AJK PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Our country’s progress depends on the skilled human resource and specially persons having technical expertise in various demand driven fields. This wassaid by the Prime Minister AJK, Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider while speaking at an event to distribute tool kits among young students who had just completed training in various disciplines under the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development programme here at Kashmir House. Minister of Education, Industries and Labour Women Development Ms. Noureen Arif, Executive Director NAVTTC, Mr. Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema , IG AJK Mr.Bashir Memon, and Managing Driector Suzuki, Mr. Shoukat Mehmood Qazi, industrialists and heads of institutes were also present.

Raja Farooq said that NAVTTC is carrying out the responsibility of preparing skilled youth in various fields in an efficient manner. He further added that this training has helped thousands of young boys and girls from AJK in getting employment in their trained fields and now they are not only financially sound but also contributing towards overall economic development of the country. He also lauded free of cost training to youth and provision of monthly stipend and tool kits to successful students.

The executive director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema said that training according to job market demand was of immense importance. He said NAVTTC has designed their modules on modern methods and the curriculum has also been updated and made at par with international standards. He said skill competitions have been a huge success in creating awareness and increasing interest of our youth towards skill sector. While addressing the trainees he said that NAVTTC would train thousands of young boys and girls of AJK in the most demanded marketable skills so that they are in a better position to secure jobs both at home and abroad. As many as 120 students received tool kits on the occasion. Before that they came on stage and shared their success stories with the audience about how they are now able to support their families after setting up their small scale businesses.