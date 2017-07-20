Country’s growth linked with modern IT: Nadeem

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The rapid growth of Pakistan is linked with modern information technology and the present government has initiated many programmes to promote modern information technology in education and all other fields and its positive results are being achieved in the shape of rapid development of the country. This was stated by Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, Chairman, National Council of Social Welfare while addressing one-day training workshop titled “Information and Communication Technology for NGOs in Pakistan” organized by National Council of Social Welfare Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the workshop while Moosa Raza Effendi CEO E-Governance Academy Pakistan was the chief guest. Representatives of civil society, NGOs, students, other stakeholders and large number of youth attended the training workshop.

Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik, in his presidential address said that in order to put Pakistan on the track of modern and speedy progress the credit goes to the present government as it has given a road map of long run development in shape of vision 2025. Through this vision more importance has been given to the Information Technology, and also billion dollar investments have been done. Many other projects are under consideration under the CPEC.

Several software technology parks have been established to facilitate the youth of Pakistan. The Government has started E-governance in many departments for speedy work of the offices and soon all departments will be connected through E-Government, he said.

Malik said it will be helpful to facilitate the people for resolving their issues. NGOs and other organizations should learn use of modern information technology for better social welfare and enhance their quality work for the betterment of the people.