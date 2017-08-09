Country’s firstever govt-run braille printing press inaugurated

Staff Reporter

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for Human Rights and Special Education Department Ms Rehana Laghari on Tuesday inaugurated country’s first state-of-art government-run ‘Autism Centre and Braille Printing Press’ at Special Education Complex here.

The event was organized by the Special Education Department Sindh at Special Education Complex, Gulistan- e-Johar here to proclaim the milestone and achievements of Sindh Government, said a statement.

On this occasion Ms. Rehana also distributed Hearing Aids, donated by Human Rights Department, among hearing impaired children and certificates among employees of Special Education Department, who got training of operating Braille Printing Press.

Speaking to the gathering Rehana Laghari commended that Sindh government, by establishing Autism Centre and installing Braille Printing Press, became first which will provide education and training to autistic children not only from province but across the country too and printing books also will be cheaply published.

She referred that noise pollution was one of the biggest issue in our society, becoming causes of losing listening ability and no one among us cared about it at any level.

She further told that civilized societies provided and took especial care of their special people by proving good and healthy education, training and making them able for bread-earning opportunities, example of one of those had been set today.