Country’s economy gaining strength

Islamabad

Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Daniyal Aziz has said due to prudent policies of the government, the economy has been strengthening day by day. Talking to PTV, he said PML-N government came into power at a time when the economy was poor but it managed to bring structural changes and improved it by taking solid steps.

He said the government had many challenges with energy shortage on top of agenda. The government launched several power projects which have started giving results and electricity shortage had been reduced in the country, he added. Many targets have been achieved in the journey to make the economy strong and flourishing, including controlling price hike, foreign exchange reserves, foreign investment and development projects, started throughout the country.

Even for BISP, a project of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the PML-N government did no politics and increased its funds three times bigger, he said. He said steps were also taken to ensure transparency in the project as thousands of needy people were getting benefit from it.—APP