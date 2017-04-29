Country’s development lies in hardwork

Staff Reporter

The Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Pir Syed Saddarudin Shah Rashidi while paying glowing tribute to labours has said that secret of any country’s development lies in the value of hard work and its human resources.

He said that the committed, hardworking and skilled Pakistanis working at home or abroad play their important role to put the country on the path of progress, prosperity and development. “Their contribution in strengthening the economy cannot be ignored”, he observed.

On the occasion of International Labours Day (May 1st), the Federal Minister in a statement, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to continue striving for welfare of the workers and greeted workers on Labours Day and hoped that through our joint efforts we take Pakistan forward on its path of peace and prosperity.