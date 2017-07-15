Country witnessing unprecedented development: Jhagra

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Governor Khyber Pakhtu nkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra has said the pace with which peace, stability and economic prosperity is taking place in the country bears no precedent in the history of Pakistan.

Talking to Provincial Vice President of PML-N, Arshad Qureshi who called on him here at Governor House on Friday, he said credit of these achievements, goes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who is taking personal interest in this respect.

The Governor particularly referred to the ongoing FATA reforms process; progress in respect of rehabilitation of TDPs and accelerated pace of progress with regard to implementation on development programmes especially the work on CPEC project and said that despite confronting all sorts of difficulties and problems, the country is heading towards a better future.

He said the economy of the country is on correct path and CPEC is being materialized rapidly, adding as a result of all these achievements, the fate of the nation will be changed.

The Governor stressed on national cohesion and unity for materializing the goal of progress and prosperity of the nation and future generations.

He said that the work on a number of projects of power generation is also underway and the people of the country especially Federal Government are doing their best to make these efforts truly result oriented.

Meanwhile, Arshad Qureshi while talking on this occasion paid rich tributes to Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Governor, Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra for successfully continuing the reforms process; implementation on development projects and rehabilitation of TDPs in FATA in particular.