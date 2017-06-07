Country-wide IT training programme on cards

Islamabad

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has planned to launch country-wide IT training programmes in next few months to flourish the IT skills. IT training would be provided to around 1 million Pakistanis in the next five years. The government will collaborate with hundreds of institutions in the country for this purpose, official told APP.

This training will also be aimed at creating freelancing awareness and transferring necessary skills so that people may earn money online. “The preliminary layout of the project has been completed and will start from next few months”, said official.

Pakistan stands at fourth place in the world in terms of active Freelance users and Government aims to expand it even further. According to a recent study, by 2020 every three workers world over, will be freelancing online.

Moreover, in a bid to promote IT sector in the country, the government in the recent budget(2017-18) has announced incentives for the sector, which includes tax breaks for new It firms. Owing to these tax breaks, these sectors will be able to flourish and help the economy.—APP