Country needs prevention cum rehabilitation approach for stroke management

Staff Reporter

A multi-pronged prevention cum rehabilitation approach is needed for stroke management in the country. Neurologists talking to media Monday said “Stroke” is fast emerging as a major health problem for the people pertaining to different age groups across the country.

This was said to be in a situation where proper preventive measures could safely reduce 50% of the incidence rate leaving another 50% cases to be efficiently managed.

Dr. Shaukat Ali former head of neurology department, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) said urgent attention is needed to be paid towards rehabilitation of those inflicted with the condition.

In reply to a question, he said the condition itself can be curtailed through healthy modifications in the life style, with equal attention to under control the blood pressure. Dr. Abdul Malik said immediate attention must be paid by policy makers and health-care providers towards proper management of the condition.

He in this context particularly emphasized that essential life saving drug for stroke patients ought to be made readily available.

The seasoned neurologist elaborating his stance said life saving clot busters needed to be administered to stroke affected patients is yet to be registered by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

“Studies conducted across the globe have established that the drug if administered in first four to six hours to the stroke inflicted patient can enhance his or her recovery chances to more than 90%,” said the neurologist. The two seasoned professionals said concerned authorities in the Sindh also need to realize that most of the posts for neurologists across the province are lying vacant for years.