Country making rapid progress: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that the country is making rapid progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. He said that destiny of the country will be changed within next 18 months. Darkness will be removed and Pakistan will achieve its lost status, he added. He said that development projects throughout the country are unprecedented with regard to quality and transparency. He said that no opponent can raise finger on transparency in our projects.

Those persons who waived loans of billions of rupees and grabbed the lands are standing on right and left of the defeatist elements, making hue and cry against corruption, he added. Shahbaz Sharif said that the conspiracies of those involved in stopping development process and lockdown Islamabad have earlier failed and these elements discontinuing the journey of progress of the country and prosperity of the common man will be failed in future as well. He said that economy of the country is strengthening due to government policies and lakhs of new job opportunities are being generated.

He said that education, health, agriculture and other social sectors are moving towards betterment but in-spite of this, sit-in party is creating hurdles in the journey of progress and prosperity despite its failure. He said that those opposing public projects can never be well wisher and friend of the masses.

Shahbaz Sharif said that defeatist elements are perturbed over the development of the country and the nation. He said that people of Pakistan want progress, prosperity and peace.

He said that political elements involved in chaos, anarchy and sit-ins want completion of only their personal agenda that is why, they set aside national interests for the sake of their personal interests and did nothing except negative and politics of allegations during the last three and a half years.

The Chief Minister said that development projects of billions of rupees are being executed speedily throughout the country. He said that the defeated elements are disappointed on transparent and speedy completion of public welfare projects and these rejected elements want to take revenge of their failure from the people. He said these elements are afraid of the fact that if public welfare projects and power plants are completed then their politics will be buried forever.

He said it will become clear in 2018 elections who are supported by the people. Shahbaz Sharif said that the politics of transparency, service and honesty will succeed through the votes of the people in general elections of 2018. He said that load-shedding will be eliminated with the completion of energy projects next year. He said that the elimination of energy crisis will result in illumination of educational institutions, hospitals and every nock and corner of the country besides agriculture will make progress.