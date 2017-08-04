Country can’t afford politics of agitation: Shahbaz

Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Thursday said the country could not afford the politics of agitation and the elements involved in negative politics should show a mature behaviour. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that coming to power through conspiracies was no politics. In fact, politics is the name of selfless service to the public, he added. “The defeated elements lack the passion for public service and they have nothing to deliver to masses. It is sanguine that the Pakistan Muslim League-N has promoted transparency in the country and the transparent projects of our government are an example of its own,” he added. The chief minister said that no one could allege corruption of even a single penny in the mega projects and the world also acknowledged the transparent economic policies of the PML-N government. “Muhammad Nawaz Sharif promoted the culture of merit and transparency during his four-year tenure and mega projects of trillions of rupees have been completed in a very transparent manner. “The looters of public money and the ones who have promoted nepotism should first peep into their own inner-self,” he added.—APP

