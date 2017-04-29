Counterintuitive health tips

Get 8 hours of sleep, don’t smoke, and eat an apple a day to keep the doctor away. Some health advice we all know by heart, while other recommendations still surprise. Do you know these tips from Health.com?

Avoid brushing your teeth immediately after you eat. Even though brushing may seem like the obvious thing to do after a meal, doing so can actually hurt your teeth. Acidic foods weaken tooth enamel, leaving them vulnerable to damage when brushing.

Avoid energy drinks when you’re tired. The immediate pick-me-up is tempting, but energy drinks are nothing but caffeine — and when they wear off, you’ll be more tired than before. Drink water when you feel bloated. In many cases the bloated feeling you experience is caused by dehydration; to relieve this uncomfortable feeling, make sure you’re drinking plenty of water.

Scented candles have become a popular way to add ambiance, warmth and pleasant associations to one’s home. But recent research indicates some scented varieties, when lit, may emit chemicals such as benzene and toluene, which are associated with developmental difficulties as well as damage to the brain, lungs and central nervous system.

The National Candle Association refutes such claims, pointing to decades of safety research, and no definitive studies have confirmed the long-term effect of candle exposure. But consumers might instead opt for vegetable-based, nonpigmented, nonscented candles that are free of dyes, says an ABC report. If you prefer the scented variety, keep a window open to promote airflow.

While studies confirm the negative health repercussions of chewing tobacco, recent figures from the CDC show 3 percent of adult males in the U.S. still indulge.

The American Cancer Society links snuff widely distributed in the U.S. to very high levels of cancer-causing carcinogens that have caused lung cancer in animals, noting such products may play a role in heart disease and high blood pressure. When studied in 2010, snuff reportedly caused 204,309 deaths from heart disease and 62,283 deaths from cancers of the mouth, pharynx and esophagus. “Smokeless tobacco results in considerable, potentially preventable, global morbidity and mortality from cancer,” the study concludes.

