Pakistan is fighting against terrorism, militancy and extremism and offering huge sacrifices to ensure security and safety of the people now and for future as well. Although Pakistan is victim of terrorism, militancy and extremism for many years but the terrorists attack on Army Public School in Peshawar in December 2014 and killing of large number of innocent young students, teachers and staff had brought civil, military and political leaders on same page and in order to intensify the ongoing war against terrorists, the National Action Plan (NAP) was formulated unanimously.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) was formed to ensure implementation of all 20 points of NAP in close coordination and cooperation of the federal and provincial governments. But regretfully, it has been noted that NACTA has somehow been lacking in performing its obligations in countering terrorism effectively. This is because, as per the reports in the media, the new Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal visited the NACTA office in Islamabad the other day and emphatically told the functionaries there to ensure implementation of the NAP in order to counter the menace of terrorism, underlined the need for formulation of a coordinated strategy by NACTA in collaboration with provinces and institutions and assured the government will take practical steps to make NACTA more effective.

This is all good. But the situation in which people are living, with terrorists striking though with lesser intensity, demands that there should be no lapse or lethargy by all concerned from top to bottom and NAP must be implemented forcefully and effectively.

There seems some lapse on our part here or there otherwise the terrorists would have been eliminated from Pakistan to large extent by now. The Interior Minister instead of giving sermon should pull up NACTA and all others concerned to ensure NAP implementation in letter and in spirit.

ASIM MUNIR,

Rawalpindi.

