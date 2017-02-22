Countering tactical & strategic terrorism

S Qamar Afzal Rizvi

THE current wave of terrorism across Pakistan has regenerated concerns for Islamabad. At present, Pakistan is a target by the dual forms of terrorism: tactical terrorism and strategic terrorism— opening the jaws of terror through domestic and international violence. Terrorism and extremism are intractable challenges to Pakistan ever before. To address these challenges domestically and globally requires a comprehensive policy strategy— entailed by our internal security concerns and external security threats.

The large component of tactical counter-terrorism work involves intelligence and law enforcement. Unfortunately, we do not have sufficient means and befitting institutional capacity building tools necessary to address the pre-post terrorism-led crisis management and hence, we would continually need to improve our performance if the threat persists and the terrorists gain greater knowledge of our methods. To deliver progress, Pakistan would have to sustain a high level of investment in technology—especially signals intelligence and the surveillance operation.

While the phenomenon of privatisation of violent extremism has given rise in terrorism by adding fuel to the terrorists’ narrative, Pakistan needs to reorient its counter-terrorism strategies. We have to rightly focus on cutting the flow of resources to terrorists – as has been the prime objective of our National Action Plan (NAP). It is out of question to bring terrorist activity to an end without financial interdiction—terrorism is too cheap, and the possibilities for funding too abundant. But however it is inevitable to continue taking some major steps that make it more difficult for terrorists to operate.

Other than the issue of tactical counter-terrorism —the catching and killing of terrorists and disruption of their operations—which must continue for obvious reasons, setting matters aright at the strategic level will require a significant departure from current policy. Pakistan needs to revitalize its strategic counter-terrorism strategy—a doctrine that would streamline our actions/policies/methodologies/techniques help undermine the recruitment of terrorists, and change the environments they inhabit into increasingly non-permissive ones. We need to deter the increasing role of the non-state actors such as Daesh and the TTP sponsored groups in Afghanistan who are multifariously and mischievously involved in destabilising Pakistan through organizational support and feedback from both NDS and RAW.

Without restoring diplomatic confidence between Islamabad and Kabul, the quadrilateral peace dialogue cannot achieve progress. Sealing the Afghan border can only be our short-term strategy. We need to form an active Pakistan- Afghanistan-Iran-China-Russia intelligence-sharing consortium against terrorism as our long term strategy. Creating a new attitude toward terrorism—along with getting the right mix of law enforcement and intelligence policies—is a paramount exigency because the danger would not cease once jihadism is brought under control. However, here we can offer a package of some significant contrivances/reforms that may play an instrumental role in countering domestic and international terrorism. First, promotion of Sufi Islam seems to be the first and foremost strategy against violent extremism. The soft power ideology of Islam, the power of love has to be expanded via indoctrination in our primary and secondary level of education. The Muslim governments and their representative foreign missions must also act positively to impart this objective. Second, economic development: Poverty and terrorism are indirectly linked. Economic development can reduce recruits and gain allies, especially if development is done in a democratic way. The terrorism by Northern Ireland’s Irish Republican Army, for example, was strongly reduced by grassroots, job-creating, economic development.

Third, reducing cultural hatred: As France, Britain and other countries have learned, marginalizing a group within population is not safe or sensible; terrorists grow under those conditions. This is also true on a global level. Much marginalizing is unintentional, but it can be reduced. Freedom of the press, for example, transforms into provocation when it further marginalizes a population that is already one-down, as are Muslims in France. When Anglophone Canada reduced its marginalisation, it reduced the threat of terrorism from Quebec.

Fourth, terrorism happens in a larger context and is therefore influenced by that context. Some terror campaigns have lapsed because they lost popular support. That is because terrorists strategically use terror to gain attention, provoke a violent response and win more support in the broader population. The rise and fall of support for terrorism is in turn influenced by social movements using people power, or non-violent struggle. Fifth, pro-conflict orientation and training: Ironically, terror often happens when a population tries to suppress conflicts instead of supporting their expression. A technique for reducing terror, therefore, is to spread a pro-conflict attitude and the non-violent skills that support people waging conflict to give full voice to their grievances.

Sixth, not all terror can be prevented, any more than all crime can be prevented. We have to bear in mind that terrorists often have the goal of increasing polarization. Recovery programs can help prevent that polarization, the cycle of hawks on one side arming the hawks on the other side. Norwegians used this strategy after the 2011 terrorist massacre there. Seventh, police as peace force: the infrastructure of norms and laws: Police work can become far more effective through more community policing and reduction of the social distance between police and the neighbourhoods they serve.

Nevertheless, there is no miracle driven strategy that can exorcise the demon of terrorism. As an ideology, violent extremism/radicalisation has no linkage to Islam but the roots of this horrific epidemic have links with that global political corporate which harbours conspiracy, disintegration and Machiavellian treachery. Pakistan has played a significant role in fighting global terrorism at the cost of becoming a direct target of terrorist organisations which export terrorism to Pakistan. A foreign conspiracy is still at work to destabilise Pakistan. But the enemy will be despaired in failure.

— The writer, an independent ‘IR’ researcher-cum-analyst based in Karachi, is a member of European Consortium for Political Research Standing Group on IR, Critical Peace & Conflict Studies.

Email:rizvipeaceresearcher@gmail.com