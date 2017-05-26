Countering class-based education

TENTH inter-provincial education ministers’ conference hosted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government in Peshawar held discussions on bringing improvement in education system as well as regulation and fee structure of private schools. Addressing the inaugural session, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak underscored the need for countering class segregated education system and provide equitable learning opportunity for students of the rich and the poor.

One fully agrees with the assertion of provincial chief minister, who in fact, since assuming the office has done some remarkable work vis-à-vis development of social sector but we understand that still a lot more needs to be done to bring a genuine change in the life of people there. Especially when the chief minister refers to ending class-based education system, the responsibility in this regard fully rests with him as well as other provincial governments to raise the standard of public sector schools so that they become a preferred choice for students of rich lot. For this government schools and colleges need to be equipped with latest facilities with special emphasis on induction of teachers on merit and their proper training. In fact teachers can also be sent abroad for short refresher courses so that they could learn in vogue tools and techniques that are necessary to help students excel in their respective fields. Given the high fees of private schools which are going beyond the reach of a middle class family, it has become all the more imperative that reforms are introduced in public sector schools and for this purpose provincial government needs to make available all resources. Not mere by words but with their actions, they will have to demonstrate priority to the uplift of education, which by all means is of paramount importance if we really want to put the country on path of sustainable development and self-reliance.

