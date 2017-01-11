Counter terrorism operations to continue: Gen Bajwa

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The top military officers observed on Tuesday that the military courts, which were established in the aftermath of the Taliban attack in December 2014 on Peshawar’s Army Public School, performed well during the prescribed duration, which resulted in reduction of terrorism.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who chaired the Corps Commanders’ conference, at GHQ, directed the army officers to continue Counter Terrorism operations and to stabilise the already cleared areas. He also directed the authorities to intensify efforts for return of TDPs.

The forum also took comprehensive review of security environment and operational preparedness of the Army.

The top military brass expressed satisfaction on progress of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and its positive effects on Internal Security.

The forum reiterated Pakistan Army’s resolve to be prepared to respond to all types of threat.

General Bajwa congratulated efforts of Strategic Organizations on successful test fire of Babur-3. “Army will continue to render full support to all state institutions working for National Security,” COAS concluded.