Cotton sowing witnesses 12pc increase in current season

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Cotton, which is the major cash crop of the season and a biggest source of raw material for the textile value addition sector of the country, has witnessed 12 percent increase during the current sowing season as compared the sowing of same period of last year.

Crop cultivation has been completed over 88.2 percent area against the targets set for current sowing season (17-18), said Cotton Commissioner in the Ministry of Textile Industry, Dr Khalid Abdullah.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday, he attributed the increasing cotton cultivation to series of steps taken by the federal and provincial governments including provision of subsidy on fertilizers, pesticides and electricity.

In order to enhance the crop cultivation and enhancing its productivity, he said that textile Ministry in collaboration with the other stakeholders had organized a series of training programmes for farmers and held field seminars for creating awareness among the farmers.

He said that government had set a target to produce 14.4 million cotton bales by cultivating the crop over an area of 3.11 million hectares.

The Punjab had been assigned a task to cultivate the cotton crop over an area of 2.4 million hectares, where in Sindh Province crop cultivation targets were fixed at 0.65 million hectares, he added.

So far, he said that cotton crop has been cultivated over 2.743 million hectare, which was showing an increase of 12 percent in period under review, he added.

Dr. Abdullah said that during the current sowing season, cotton crop has been cultivate over 2.743 million hectares in Punjab and which was up by 18 percent as compared the same period of last year.

In Sindh, cotton crop has been cultivate over 0.598 million hectares of land, which was down by 6 percent as compared the cultivation of same period of last year, he added.

Cotton Commissioner informed that Punjab has completed crop sowing over 88.6 percent against the set targets, where as Sindh has achieved 92 percent so far.