Cotton prices stable in int’l market

Staff Reporter

Multan

Punjab Secretary Agriculture Muhammad Mahmud said that cotton price situation in the international market was stable, however, domestic market was witnessing slump that would hopefully be over after Eid.

In a statement issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department, Mahmud said the government was closely monitoring the cotton price situation in the domestic market.

He admitted cotton prices were low in the domestic market but added that market would witness upward trend after Eid holidays. He reiterated the provincial government’s commitment to utilise all resources to ensure that farmers should get Rs 3,000 for a maund of cotton.

Mahmud advised farmers to continue pest scouting, nutrition and pest management to get enhanced crop of better quality.

He said that agriculture department officers and field staff had been told to keep their cell phones on during Eid holidays so that farmers could get guidance from them.