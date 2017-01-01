Cotton prices maintain firm

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The cotton market remained firm on Saturday as buyers strived to get hold of any lot offered on the last day of the year 2016. However, ginners were reluctant to oblige in anticipation of getting better prices in future.

The sustained buying from spinner pushed prices higher on the ready counter though the official spot rates remained unchanged. The market players are waiting for the next phutti (see cotton) arrivals report due next week, brokers said.

Meanwhile, rising trend being noted in Indian cotton was worrisome for big spinners who were focusing their target to meet their demand through imports. The spinners’ body had been convincing to remove customs duty on import of cotton but so far they did not succeed, brokers said.

Ever since the Indian government has allowed the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI)to procure around 1.5 million bales, lint prices started recovering and this was cause of concern for Pakistani spinners.

The world cotton markets under the lead of New York cotton close steady with some modest gains and this also influenced the local market, they added. But the issue facing the spinners was a huge gap between demand and supply because the crop size is being estimated to be not more than 10.015 million bales.

The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) kept its spot rates at the overnight level despite the fact that deals on the ready counter were finalised at higher prices.

The following notable deals were reported to have changed hands on ready counter: 1,000 bales, Khairpur, at Rs6,300 to Rs6,315, 600 bales, Rohri, at Rs6,325, 1,000 bales, Dharki, at Rs6,500, 200 bales, Burewala, at Rs6,150, 600 bales, Chistian, at Rs6,350, 100 bales, Noorpur, at Rs6,450, 400 bales, Yazman Mandi, at Rs6,450, 2,000 bales, Sadiqabad, at Rs6,500, 4,400 bales, Rahimyar Khan, at Rs6,500 to Rs6,600 and 3,600 bales, Bahawalpur, at Rs6,600.