Cotton farmers advised to drain out rainwater from fields

Multan

The agriculture department on Wednesday advised cotton farmers to drain out rainwater from fields which could affect the crop’s growth. According to officials source, recent spell of rain could be dangerous if rainwater accumulated for 24 hours in the fields. The officials asked farmers to drain out water with help of motor pump towards fields of paddy, fodder or sugarcane. They advised that if farmers were unable to drain water from any field, then they should dig up four feet deep and two feet lengthy holes to accumulate water from fields. The ongoing situation of cotton crop was satisfactory and farmers should take immense care of their crop, the sources added.—APP