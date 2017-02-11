Cotton arrival in local market witnesses 10.63pc increase

Islamabad

Cotton arrival in local markets witnessed about 10.63 percent increase during the month of February as compared to the same month last year. By the first week of February, 2017 about 10.634 million cotton bales arrived in local market as compared to 9.612 million bales arrived during same month last year, an offi-cial in the Ministry of Textile Industry said.

He said by February 1, 2017, cotton arrival from the Punjab Province witnessed 16.94 percent in-crease as over 6.849 million cotton bales were ar-rived in the market. He said crop arrival from the Sindh province was recorded at over 3.784 million bales registering an increase of 0.79 percent as compared to the same period last year.

The cotton crop arrival in Punjab during the month of February, 2016 was recorded at 5.857 million bales, where as it was recorded at 3.755 million bales in Sindh province during the period under review, he added. During the period under review Bahwal Nagar and Rahimyar Khan were the leading districts as cotton arrival from these districts were recorded at 1.188 million bales and 1.144 mil-lion bales respectively, he said.

Meanwhile, he said from the Sindh province, Sanghar and Sukkur were the leading districts as cotton arrival in the local markets from these areas were recorded at 1.230 million bales and 542,831 bales respectively. Out of the total arriving cotton bales in local markets about 9.717 million bales had been sold so far, which were recorded at 8.390 million bales in the same month of last year, he added.

Despite the torrential rains and flash floods in some cotton growing areas in the country, local crop arrival was increased as compared to output of same period last year, he added. In order to enhance cotton crop in the country, Pakistan Cotton Crop Committee in collaboration with the provincial governments was striving to enhance post harvest management capacities of pests.

He said the PCCC would start training pro-grammes on off season pest management to control the pest attack on cotton crop which was harming the output of the crop.

Besides, the Ministry of Textile Industry in col-laboration with other concerned stakeholders were starving to take appropriate measures to boost the local crop production by adopting the innovative crop technologies in the country. It may be recalled that the cotton sowing in the country had registered decrease of 21 percent in Punjab how-ever, it was increased by two percent in Sindh.—APP