Cotton area up by 1.2m acres in Punjab

Special ‘Girdawri’ process for exact assessment of cotton cultivated area has been completed showing 5.56 million acre cotton area in Punjab against the target of 6 million acre but it was still up by 1.2 million acres than the previous year figure of 4.486 million acre.

Punjab secretary agriculture Muhammad Mahmud said on Tuesday that the increase in crop area would hopefully result in delivering 20 per cent more cotton production this year, says a release issued by media liaison unit of Punjab agriculture department. Mahmud advised agriculture field formations to expedite extending advisory services to farmers and ensure availability of quality agriculture inputs in the market. The secretary agriculture said that field staff deputed in rain-fed areas has been sent to cotton zone so that cotton crop should not suffer any deficiency at this stage. He said that experts from public and private sectors were providing guidance to cotton farmers for proper crop care.