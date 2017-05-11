Cost of a miracle

SADLY, as we grow older, we lose the childlike faith we had in everything. We lose trust for our parents, sometimes love for our friends and faith in our God. I remember the story of little Tess. She went over to a shop to buy something.

In the shop, little Tess twisted her feet to make a scuffing noise. Nothing happened.. She cleared her throat with the most disgusting sound she could muster No good. Finally she took a quarter dollar from her jar and banged it on the glass counter. That did it! And what do you want?” the pharmacist asked in an annoyed tone of voice. “Well, I want to talk to you about my brother,” Tess answered back in the same annoyed tone. “He’s really, really sick…and I want to buy a miracle.”

“I beg your pardon?” said the pharmacist. “He has something bad growing inside his head and my Daddy says only a miracle can save him now. So how much does a miracle cost?” “We don’t sell miracles here, little girl. I’m sorry but I can’t help you,” the pharmacist said, softening a little.

“Listen, I have the money to pay for it. Just tell me how much it costs.” The pharmacist’s brother who was standing nearby, was a well-dressed man. He stooped down and asked the little girl, “What kind of a miracle does your brother need?” “I don’t know,” Tess replied with her eyes welling up. “I just know he’s really sick and Mommy says he needs an operation. But my Daddy can’t pay for it, so I want to use my money.”

How much do you have?” asked the man from Chicago. “One dollar and eleven cents,” Tess answered barely audibly. “And it’s all the money I have.”

“Well, what a coincidence,” smiled the man. “A dollar and eleven cents——the exact price of a miracle for little brothers.” He took her money in one hand and with the other hand he grasped her hand and said “Take me to where you live. I want to see your brother and meet your parents. Let’s see if I have the miracle you need.” That well dressed man was Dr. Carlton Armstrong, a surgeon, specializing in neuro-surgery. The operation was completed without charge and it wasn’t long until the boy was home again and doing well. One day Mom and Dad were happily talking about the chain of events that had led to this event. “That surgery,” her Mom whispered, “was a real miracle. I wonder how much it would have cost?” Tess smiled. She knew exactly how much a miracle cost….one dollar and eleven cents…!

I don’t k now how much you’ve got dear reader, but if it’s just a few rupees plus the faith of a child, then there’s somebody up there who’s got a miracle waiting for you..!

