Cost of maintaining ‘peace’

Views from Srinagar

Syed Maajid Rashid Andrabi

SINCE the break of armed rebellion in 90s, people of Kashmir have experienced almost every hair-raising episode.

Enforced disappearances, tortures, extra judicial killings, violation of human rights etc – all have given rise to a vicious atmosphere in Kashmir.

The region happens to be among the most militarized zones in the world. So the sensitivity or abrupt fallout cannot be easily dismissed, which can take an ugly twist at any point of time.

In this highly militarized zone the life and liberty of people are governed by Machiavellian legislations that grant arbitrary and excessive powers like preventive detention, arrest, search, seizure and power to shoot to kill on suspicion, use lethal force. They manifest as Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, Jammu and Kashmir Disturbed Areas Act, and the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1990.

Human rights violation by government forces has touched a new high and in spite of great hue and cry against it, the accountability remains questionable.

What is the disastrous and objectionable is the possession of unbridled powers with the armed forces which gives them the impunity to act as per their wishes and wreck havoc on the already distressed people.

Unfortunately, a place where every person is looked at with suspicion and has to prove his identity in spite of being at home can never be a place of rejoice and peace.

What is being seen at present is the outrage of the extremities that the people of Kashmir have been inflicted with. There is hardly anyone who hasn’t been the victim, for this place is witness to long spates of violence and killings.

Some terrifying tales of brutality with moving episodes have done irreparable damages to the people of Kashmir. The sensitivity has reached to the alarming levels and is very fragile to maintain. A little mistake and the whole Kashmir erupts.

The summer of 2016 is a stark reminder of the massive uprising that even puzzled the government forces about how to re-establish peace and bring the State of Jammu and Kashmir out from dreadful scenes of violence.

Winter came as a breather for the state and the protests gradually wore off bringing a sigh of relief to the authorities which still are perplexed. The damages were huge and the harsh tactics had further sowed the seeds of disaffection.

The long spate of alienation has given rise to hatred and revulsion in the form of protests which has become a part of life of the people of Kashmir. Hardly, any day passes by when we don’t get to hear about protests.

While the memories of the previous year’s turmoil were still afresh, the killings on the day of election in Srinagar, added to the gory picture for which Kashmir is known for. If this was not enough, the unjustified show of might by government forces on students, in Pulwama, in which many of them got injured while some were arrested, further gave room for a new season of turmoil in Kashmir.

This time the students had taken the government forces head on and were vociferous in their resentment against the law and order enforcing agencies.

Like that of other cases, this too was highly intimidating and strongly condemned. The consequence was wide spread protests by students and closing down of schools as a precautionary measure.

How can a nation progress when its education imparting institutions are being under unnecessary vigil and the students are frisked? It is such an unfortunate scenario where the education has to suffer for want of containing any untoward incident.

Such a scene is very dreadful and shameful in the context that even the education has to become the victim of violence. A competent authority could have contained the situation at earnest, but how the students had to suffer at the hands of government forces prompted them to get more aggressive, thereby, aggravating the already horrible situation. Regrettably, the valley of Kashmir has become synonymous to pain and sacrifice.

It won’t be an exaggeration to state that the people of Kashmir are left at the mercy of the God for there is nothing which can alleviate their pain and sufferings keeping in view what they are promised and later on what they have to settle with.

Successive governments have promised the sky but the end result has been the same. All successive governments have failed to reinstate the lost trust among the people which is the only reason that people have become indifferent in their approach towards different parties contesting elections.

It is as though the shackles of repression have lost their power to keep the distressed people back from registering their protest and showing their disgust against the tyranny in the form of protests which are very tough for the authorities to deal with. Their abhorrence against the authorities at the helm of affairs has never been up to that extent as is being displayed today.

Timely and prompt action in redressing the grievances of the people would have inculcated confidence building measures among the people but for want of that, several decades have passed and that too to no avail.

The present trend has taken the authorities aback on every foot as the expenditure to contain law and order situations has been on the rise like never before, as is justified by the annual report of the ministry of Home affairs which states that during the financial year 2016-2017 (till February 2017), Rs 988.55 crore has been “reimbursed to J&K government under Security Related Expenditure (Police), which is the highest ever”.

In fact, last year’s expenditure nearly equals the total spending of 1082.37 crore from 1989 till 2016. Time has come when the government needs to decide whether it wants to facilitate the development of the Valley by engaging in fruitful discussions with all stakeholders by devising a suitable policy for the common good of all, or, continue to act like a mute spectator to the heeds of the people and be a witness to the destruction and despondency.

Ideally, the government should start honoring the basic human rights of the people which is the first and foremost condition that could re-establish its stand towards the welfare of the people.

Furthermore, it should send a stern message to the law and order enforcing agencies to exhibit maximum restraint while dealing with people and this should be followed practically not just for namesake.

The anger as Kashmiris feel pushed to the wall has taken the expression of violent protests which are becoming a part of their lives. [email protected]

—Courtesy: RK