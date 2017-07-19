Corruption of a single penny not proved against PM: Marriyum

16

Islamabad

Information Minister Marriyum  Aurangzeb has said on Tuesday that corruption of not even  a single penny has been proved against Prime Minister  Nawaz Sharif.  During media talk outside Supreme Court (SC), she  pronounced that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was not  able to provide evidence over any accusation against the  premier.  “The public voted for PM Nawaz and he will fight for the  nation,” she asserted.  Aurangzeb notified that the JIT exceeded its mandate. “JIT’s documents are not verified.  Efforts were made to  register fake case against premier. JIT report is not the  verdict of Supreme Court,” she said.   The information minister said that Pakistan will become a  terror-free nation under the leadership of PM Nawaz.  She  urged Pakistan’s judiciary to reject conspiracies hatched  by opposition parties.  Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will  emerge victorious in Panama Papers case.—INP

