Corruption of a single penny not proved against PM: Marriyum

Islamabad

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said on Tuesday that corruption of not even a single penny has been proved against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. During media talk outside Supreme Court (SC), she pronounced that Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was not able to provide evidence over any accusation against the premier. “The public voted for PM Nawaz and he will fight for the nation,” she asserted. Aurangzeb notified that the JIT exceeded its mandate. “JIT’s documents are not verified. Efforts were made to register fake case against premier. JIT report is not the verdict of Supreme Court,” she said. The information minister said that Pakistan will become a terror-free nation under the leadership of PM Nawaz. She urged Pakistan’s judiciary to reject conspiracies hatched by opposition parties. Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will emerge victorious in Panama Papers case.—INP