Corruption in Pakistan declining: TI

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Corruption in Pakistan declined over the past year, a Transparency International (TI)Report revealed on Wednesday

According to the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) 2016, Pakistan’s CPI score improved by two points from thirty to thirty out of one hundred.

The country’s rank in the CPI 2016 improved by nine spots to 61 in the list of most corrupt countries among 176 countries in 2016 from 52 amongst 168 countries in 2015.

For the first time since 1996, when the first CPI was published, Pakistan climbed up from the lowest one-third corrupt countries to the middle one third countries in 2016.

Pakistan fared better than most of its South Asian counterparts coming in second after China in reducing corruption.

Each year, Transparency International scores countries on how corrupt their public sectors are seen to be, after gathering informed views of analysts, business people and experts in counties around the world.

Low-ranked countries, such as Pakistan, Afghanistan and Myanmar are “plagued by untrustworthy and badly functioning public institutions”, with people frequently encountering situations of bribery and extortion, the anti-graft watchdog said after releasing the index on Wednesday.

The rise of populist politicians around the world risks undermining the fight against corruption, TI said, warning that it feared a backslide in the US under new President Donald Trump.