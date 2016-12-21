Corruption erodes moral fibre

Atiq Ali

Kech, Balochistan

One can hardly find a person who fancies moving towards the right path, speaking the truth and experiencing honesty. In this country, one can hear the same news of corruption in daily basis on the TV screen which is being practiced by the governmental and private officials, from high class officials to the lowest-paid employees.

Indeed this country doesn’t seem to have a democratic government; rather it possesses a government of corruptocracy, which is harbinger of a gloomy future both economically and mentally for the country as well as its citizens. Moreover, now this corruption is increasingly becoming so strong that, we are ready to kill even our own friends, brothers or family members for petty interests and benefits. It is becoming a major source of disunity; the trust or belief is getting lost somewhere, or it is getting under corruption. And this disunity in our ranks is strength for our enemies; they can easily defeat us if they use our weakness.

Above all, the endemic corruption cannot be left unchecked. It has crippled our nation and jeopardized the very future of our country. Like a cancer, it has spread into all parts of our body and threatens to paralyze us. Owing to its intensity and immense danger, it can only be combated by consolidated and concrete combination of efforts. One must remember that corruption in our society is not a case of an individual or a handful of individuals, but rather the entire society. Whatever the consequences, we cannot afford to be held hostage by corruption, which has subverted our political process, endangered our economic stability and eroded the moral fibre of our society. It is imperative that we combat this harmful phenomenon, avoid its devastating repercussions and punish those guilty of it.