Corruption eradication is our national duty: Qamar

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry, Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) while addressing the NAB officers/officials at NAB Sukkur during his visit to Sukkur said that corruption is root cause of all the evils. Corruption not only causes delays in the early completion of development projects but also causes huge losses to national exchequer. It also increases inflation in the country decreasing the buying power of common man. NAB committed to eradicate corruption by using all its resources with absolute professionalism and transparently. NAB officers/officials to double their efforts in performance of their national duty by following strict Code of Conduct and Zero Tolerance Policy as per law.

The Chairman NAB, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB devised Partly Quantified Grading System (PQGS) in 2014 to review and evaluate the performance of all NAB Regional Bureaus about their strengths and weaknesses. This initiative proved very encouraging and effective in enhancing the performance of NAB’s Regional Bureaus which has now become a regular part of NAB’s working.

He said NAB is essentially a complaint driven organization. NAB operational methodology has set three stages for proceeding of cases complaint verification, inquiry and investigation. He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2015 to 2016.

The comparative figures for the latest two and half years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.

The PILDAT in its report supports the position stated above as 42% people trusted NAB against 30 % for police and 29 % for government officials. The recent report of Transparency International also rated Pakistan in Corruption Perception Index (CPI) from 126 to 117. He said Pakistan has role model for SAARC countries in eradication of corruption and made first Chairman of SAARC countries Anti-Corruption Forum which is a great achievement for Pakistan due to NAB’s efforts. The World Economic Forum and Mishal Pakistan according to Global Competitiveness Index of the World Economic Forum rated Pakistan from 126 to 122.

He said that starting with the year 2014 which can be called basically a year of re-invigoration of NAB, we have moved with new zeal and effort. Through detailed introspection and analysis of organizational weaknesses, overhaul of procedures and business processes, all pillars of the organization i.e. Operations, Prosecution, Human Resource Development and Awareness and Prevention have been reactivated.

He said that an effective accountability mechanism is quintessential for economic growth, investment and stability of social order. The intervention by NAB has acted as a catalyst, as transparency is a prerequisite for promoting investment and economic growth. Since its inception, NAB had adopted the Enforcement based approach in its fight against corruption.