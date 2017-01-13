Corruption cases hit new high in 2016: TIU

Sydney

World tennis’s underfire watchdog dealt with more corruption cases last year than ever before, it revealed Thursday, with the issue back in the spotlight ahead of the first Grand Slam of the season.

In its annual report, the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU) said 11 players and officials were either successfully prosecuted or had appeals dismissed in 2016. It also handled an unprecedented number of match alerts received from the betting industry where unusual or suspicious behaviour was detected.

The report’s release comes just days before the Australian Open in Melbourne, which was overshadowed last year by bombshell allegations of widespread match-fixing in the sport.

The integrity unit came under fierce scrutiny amid claims it was not doing enough to counter the scourge. It strongly denied covering up any evidence and launched an independent review.

“The issue of betting-related corruption in tennis made 2016 a difficult year for the integrity of our sport,” said TIU chairman Philip Brook.

“During the year, information received from partners in the betting industry confirmed an increasing number of matches at the lower levels of the professional game that were the subject of unusual or suspicious betting patterns.—AFP