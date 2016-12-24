Corruption and its impact

Laiba Khurshid

Islamabad

Corruption is authority plus monopoly minus transparency. Our society is facing a very grave problem of corruption that has shaken its foundations. This is one of the most serious problems which are not natural calamity or disaster. Corruption is the cancer that will gobble up all the economic and political achievements. The major reasons of fast creeping corruption are political instability, poverty, unequal structure of society, unemployment, lack of accountability, weak political institutions and absence of rule of law. Resultantly, they are affecting political stability, equal distribution of resources and power, confidence of local and foreign investors and political institutions.

Although corruption has wide-ranging deleterious effects on society and governance but its most deadly impact is always on the poor. It undermines democracy, hinders good governance and weakens the democratic institutions. It hampers the economic growth and sustainable development. Increase in corruption in any society is inversely proportional to good governance. If tangible and practical measures are taken, the cancer of corruption can be cured to a reasonable extent. Institutions should be made strong for proper working of the democratic system. Proper system of accountability and check and balance should be implemented. Judiciary must also be tuned up for this purpose. Salaries and wages should be increased in order to decrease the chances of corruption. Education system must be revised and improved according to national needs. Stable govts as well as public awareness are essential to uproot corruption. It is a multi-dimensional problem so it should be countered on all possible fronts with sincerity. We must reform ourselves. Only proper planning and strictly implemented policies with public support can put halt to this growing menace.