It is clear to all of us that corruption is one of the worst things in this world just because of corruption people and countries have suffered a lot. However, if we put a glance all over the world, we will find that all of us are involved in corruption in one way or the other. Moreover, corruption is one of the main causes of the backwardness of our country.

Since Pakistan has suffered a lot on account of this monster, therefore, I request all the citizens of Pakistan to think about ways and means to end corruption from this State of the Quaid, otherwise we would be decimated from the map of the world by the next century because countries are known by their honest people, it is something which we lack immensely. The government should do something to generate awareness in this regard so that we must be known as an honest people in the comity of nations.

GRANNAZ ABDUL BAQI

Turbat

Related