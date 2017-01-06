Amna Bint-e-Nadeem

Islamabad

Corruption in Pakistan is a major barrier for our country’s progress. All sectors and institutions are highly afflicted by this disease. Corruption for personal gains has a very bad impact on our economy. The worst affected from corruption is the common man.

Pakistan ranks 134 in the list of the International Transparency. Basically our whole society is plagued with this menace. Corruption is the major cause of poverty. People in authority fill their own pockets and less is spent on provision of education and health. Condition of education and health sectors is before us. Why corruption is rampant in our country? Because, there is no system/fear of accountability. It is very difficult to lay hand on corruption peEvery segment of our society is suffering from this problem but public dealing institutions are highly infected with this disease.

To root out corruption from our society, first we will have to go down to the root causes. Leaders of the State should take significant steps to get rid of corruption but first they have to be sincere with the people. Accountability should be very strict for the sectors where corruption is very high. Jobs should be given on merit instead of on Sifarish. Everyone of us should play his part in eradicating corruption. If you are not the part of solution, then you are the problem. Please be serious!