Corrupt rulers turn masses’ lives miserable: JI

Siraj says PM’s resignation essential for transparent JIT probe

Lahore

Jamaat Islami (JI) Emir Siraj-ul-Haq on Saturday said that the ruling elite has turned the lives of people miserable and weakened national ideology alongside economy for enduring corrupt practices which requires an accountability.

He was addressing the JI’s youth wing in Lahore. On the occasion, the JI chief said that formation of the party headquarters in Mansoora, a suburban locality in Lahore, was outcome of long struggle and efforts.

‘Jamaat Islami wants to get rid of the status quo as the party’s struggle is not to please a Khan or Nawab but implementation of Islamic Sharia and Law’, Haq said.

Talking on civic issues, JI leader said that the masses have been fed up of lingering problems including load-shedding, corruption, and inflation. He said faces of rulers change but the system has remained invariable as result of the policies, which deprives common masses from their fundamental rights.

He emphasized that it’s high-time to stay together and make collective efforts to bring reforms. He also vowed to intensify its campaign against the corrupt leaders.

Coming down hard on Nawaz Sharif, Haq termed Chaman border attack as Indian conspiracy by stating that foreign policy has failed to de-escalate tensions with neighbouring countries and the premier’s policies have isolated the country globally. He also urged Afghan authorities to apologize for attack on civilian population of bordering town.

Talking to media persons after addressing the office bearers of JI Youth from KPK, the Ameer Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq has said that an independent and transparent investigation by the JIT necessitated the resignation of the Prime Minister from his office.

He said if the Prime Minister did not step down, he could influence the institutions. Sirajul Haq said that Allah had provided an opportunity to Nawaz Sharif to record his name in the history but ‘the tragedy with our rulers was that they would never quit unless the masses came on roads and streets against them’. He demanded that the JIT proceedings be held in the open so that the nation could watch. He said that closed door investigations would give rise to doubts.

Sirajul Haq however added that the entire responsibility of weeding out corruption could not be left to the courts and the masses should also rise and they should hold accountability of the corrupt through their vote and demolish the idols of conceit and pride.

He reiterated that an operation was necessary against the financial terrorists sitting in the corridors of power.—NNI