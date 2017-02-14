Correction strikes KSE-100 index to snatch 197 points

International oil prices remain unpredictable

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

PSX bench mark KSE-100 index which was heading upward slowly yet steadily dipped by 197 points due to correction which was quite expected as the investors were looking for consolidation of their positions. Actually the index witnessed selling pressure in the face of profit making which also had an impact market volume, which contracted to 353 million while overall trading took place in the stocks of 391 companies out of which 251 were declined while 125 companies were the gainers while stocks of 18 companies remained unchanged.

Since the steel is much in demand these days in the face of rapid growth in development project, Aisha steel was on top of the list in terms of volume with a trade of 40 million shares to its credit while Power Cement and K Electric were second and third volume leaders of the day with respective trades of 37 million and 23 million shares to their credit.

As far as international oil prices were concerned they fell about 2% on Monday, snapping a three-day winning streak after rising U.S. crude output and drilling activity continued to weigh on prices. However, prices have remained within a $4-$5 per barrel trading range since the beginning of the year.