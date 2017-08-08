Correction persists at KSE

100 Index loses 411 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The correction continued to persist with a claim of 411 points dragging index to close in red at 46465 levels here on the first trading session of the week on Monday.

It may not be out of place to mention that the index had lost 206 points on the last trading session on Friday last on account of correction but besides impact of correction the chaos on political front after Judgement on Panamacase, fall of international oil prices and the selling pressure triggered following off load of holding by foreign portfolio investors altogether had an impact on market sentiments.

In the last week which had started off on a bullish note continuing last week’s bullish rally amid clarity on the political situation. The index gained 2.1%WoW to close at 46,877 points. Investor confidence also increased in the market as indicated by a significant surge in ADT and ADTV rising 75.9%WoW and 61.6%WoW to 349mn shares and USD157mn respectively. FIPI continued to remain net outflow during the week (USD41mn).

However the current week started on a depressed amid comparatively low market volume of 240 million the Bank of Punjab was the volume leader of the day with a trade volume of over 17 million shares to its credit.

The two other volume leaders were including Summit Bank and K Electic with trade volumes of 14.81 million shares and 14.76 million shares to their credit respectively. The first trading session of the week was dominated by the loser stocks of 263 companies while shares of 106 companies were the gainers.