Correction dips KSE-100 index by 216 points

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

KSE-100 Index plunged by 216 points as the correction which was naturally due after heavy buying during last two weeks which resulted in selling pressure to close index in red at 46003 here on Wednesday.

The market volume of shares was also thin at 388 million shares while Dost ‘steel which was the volume leader in the previous trading session retained its position again as volume leader with a trade of 31 million shares while Bank of Punjab and K Electric were on second and third position with trade volumes of 22 million and 14 million respectively.

Meanwhile the international oil prices edged higher on Tuesday in a low volume trading session to US$53.74/bbl after API reported a larger-than-expected draw of 4.1mnbbl this week, compared with the expectation of 2.5mnbbl draw. In addition, Russian energy minister said that Russia may extend production cut after the first half of 2017, if needed. However, investors await EIA U.S. crude oil inventories data later in the day.